Popular Limerick 1973 All-Ireland winner dies aged 77

LIMERICK’S 1973 ALL-Ireland senior hurling medallist Eamonn ‘Ned’ Rea has passed away at the age of 77.

The Effin clubman was full-forward on the Treaty side that lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup 48 years ago, their last All-Ireland win before 2018, in addition to winning a pair of Munster titles. The versatile hurler also won Fitzgibbon Cup medal with UCC at corner-back.

“It is with regret we announce the death of All Ireland winner in 1973 Eamon Rea, Ned as he will fondly be remembered in his native Effin,” said a Limerick GAA statement. “Having played for Limerick from 1964-1975 he won two Munsters and one All Ireland. Sleep well Ned.”

An extremely well-liked figure, he lived in Dublin for over 50 years and was the owner of the well-known Eamonn Rea’s pub on Parkgate Street, near Heuston Station, which was a popular watering hole with GAA supporters.

Rea was an active member of the Faughs club in Dublin, where he won three Dublin SHC titles as a player in the 1970s.

He retained a keen interest in his native Effin and was in attendance as they won Limerick IHC honours 10 days ago.

During his 11-year career with the Treaty, he made 15 championship appearances and scored 3-8.