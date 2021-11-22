Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Monday 22 November 2021
Advertisement

Popular Limerick 1973 All-Ireland winner dies aged 77

Eamonn ‘Ned’ Rea has passed away.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 22 Nov 2021, 9:55 PM
53 minutes ago 2,659 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5609195
Eamonn Rea.
Eamonn Rea.
Eamonn Rea.

LIMERICK’S 1973 ALL-Ireland senior hurling medallist Eamonn ‘Ned’ Rea has passed away at the age of 77.

The Effin clubman was full-forward on the Treaty side that lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup 48 years ago, their last All-Ireland win before 2018, in addition to winning a pair of Munster titles. The versatile hurler also won Fitzgibbon Cup medal with UCC at corner-back. 

“It is with regret we announce the death of All Ireland winner in 1973 Eamon Rea, Ned as he will fondly be remembered in his native Effin,” said a Limerick GAA statement.  

“Having played for Limerick from 1964-1975 he won two Munsters and one All Ireland. Sleep well Ned.”

An extremely well-liked figure, he lived in Dublin for over 50 years and was the owner of the well-known Eamonn Rea’s pub on Parkgate Street, near Heuston Station, which was a popular watering hole with GAA supporters. 

Rea was an active member of the Faughs club in Dublin, where he won three Dublin SHC titles as a player in the 1970s. 

He retained a keen interest in his native Effin and was in attendance as they won Limerick IHC honours 10 days ago.  

During his 11-year career with the Treaty, he made 15 championship appearances and scored 3-8. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie