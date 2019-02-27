Former Ireland team doctor Eanna Falvey takes up World Rugby role

CORK NATIVE DR Eanna Falvey has been appointed to the newly-created role of deputy chief medical officer with World Rugby, the sport’s governing body.

While working as director of sports medicine at the Santry Sports Clinic, Dr Falvey spent six years as team doctor with the Ireland rugby team, departing after the 2015 World Cup, and also worked with Munster for four years.

Dr Falvey will spend nine months in the deputy role before taking over from Dr Martin Raftery as chief medical officer in January of next year.

A transition period will see Dr Raftery then take up the deputy role through to the end of 2020 when a new deputy will be appointed.

“Dr Raftery has been integral to the advancement of World Rugby’s player welfare protocols since his appointment in 2011,” World Rugby said in a statement today, “including the introduction of the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) process, Tournament Player Welfare Standards and leading injury-prevention initiatives that are benefitting players at all levels.”

With his new role set to begin on 1 March, Dt Falvey said: “rugby is a leading sport in the priority area of player welfare, cares deeply about injury-prevention and medical standards and I am excited to be joining Martin in a strong and dynamic team.

“This is a sport built on teamwork and I have been fortunate to have contributed to numerous medical working groups alongside talented medics and scientists and I look forward to continuing that progress in a more central role.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: