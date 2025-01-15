'It’s a dream growing up to play for Ireland - and I’m captaining them'

EANNA McCARTHY WILL find himself in familiar territory when the Ireland U20s kick-start their Six Nations Championship campaign against defending champions England at Virgin Media Park on 30 January.

McCarthy, a native of Ballygarvan in Co Cork, played his underage club rugby with Dolphin.

While it has become a regular home venue for the Ireland U20s since 2019 – and has also hosted a number of Ireland senior women’s internationals in recent years – Virgin Media Park (or Musgrave Park as it is more commonly known) is also where Dolphin are based.

Making his international debut at the U20s grade on his home patch is the stuff of dreams for McCarthy and he is virtually guaranteed to feature against the English in their Championship opener at the end of this month. This is due to the fact he has been selected as captain of this year’s squad by new Ireland head coach Neil Doak.

“It’s a huge honour for me and my family. It’s a dream as a young fella growing up that you’re going to play for Ireland and I’m captaining them. I’ll take good pride in it now when I’m wearing the jersey on the 30th,” McCarthy remarked at the Ireland U20s squad announcement for the Six Nations in PwC’s headquarters in Dublin yesterday.

“I was captain last week against Leinster [Development] when we played them. The thought was in the back of my mind, but I wasn’t 100% sure or I wasn’t sure what the story was. I was delighted when I got the call after.

“It is massive, because I grew up playing rugby in Dolphin. It was more or less my home of rugby. It’s going to be good now, I’m looking forward to it. I think we have the capabilities to go out and beat England down there as well.”

Although he captained the Munster U19s last year – and was also skipper for Christian Brothers College in the Munster Schools Senior Cup in 2023 – McCarthy won’t be alone in the leadership stakes as Ireland seek to reclaim the U20s Six Nations title under the stewardship of former Ulster scrum-half Doak.

In addition to Sale Sharks’ Will Wootton and Ulster hooker Henry Walker, the Leinster quartet of Alex Usanov, Alan Spicer, Mikey Yarr and Billy Corrigan were included in the 31-player squad for the Championship yesterday after featuring for Ireland at the same age grade in 2024.

“Captain is only a label at the end of the day. There’s leaders all over the field. I think the lads are going to drive it on as well as me. I won’t be the only fella.”

Although he did don the red of Munster at underage level, last summer saw McCarthy making a move out west after he was offered a spot in the Connacht Academy for the 2024/25 season.

This switch has also led to him lining out for Galwegians in Division 2B of the All-Ireland League alongside his housemates – former Ireland U20s star Finn Treacy and Argentinian native Gonzalo Alvarez.

He may have to bide his time before breaking into Peter Wilkins’ senior squad, but McCarthy has already played for the Connacht Eagles since making the move to Galway. This included an outing against Leinster in the Interprovincial ‘A’ Championship that took place towards the end of 2024.

While this proved to be a baptism of fire for a number of reasons, it was just what McCarthy needed in advance of becoming a bona fide member of the Ireland U20s set-up.

“You aren’t really exposed to that kind of physicality if you’re not after playing 20s last year. It’s a different speed game as well. Leinster had a few older lads playing, Will Connors and a few more like that. You wouldn’t be used to getting hit by lads like them,” McCarthy added.

“I played the full 80, I was fairly bate out after it! I was meant to start 8, but the second row pulled out in the warm-up. I had to go to second row then. I actually done my neck. I got injured for a few weeks after it!”