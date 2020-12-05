BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Brace brings Earls outright second spot on Ireland's all-time try-scoring list

The Limerick man shared second spot for almost two years with Tommy Bowe, but moved two closer to Brian O’Driscoll today.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 8:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,864 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5290041
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

KEITH EARLS SPENT 19 months in joint second place among Ireland’s all-time leading try-scorers.

Tonight, the number two spot is his alone and Tommy Bowe slips down a peg.

Earls scored his 30th try in the March 2019 Six Nations clash with France. He has played in 11 Tests since without touching down, but he was the clinical finisher Ireland needed to swing today’s season-ender against Scotland.

His first bore the hallmarks of a poacher. Instinctively sliding in, he was the first to react to Robbie Henshaw’s aerial win when Jonathan Sexton chipped the ball to the try-line on a penalty advantage.

His 32nd Test try was a familiar finish, out-pacing Darcy Graham when Peter O’Mahony invited him to head for the corner.

Just two months on from his 33rd birthday, Earls still has a few seasons to add to his tally. Although his position in the Irish rugby pantheon will be tough to better. As ever, Brian O’Driscoll’s try-scoring feats is what must be beaten. His cushion as record holder is down to a mere 14 tries thanks to Earls’ exploits against Scotland.

Earls holds the same lead over Jacob Stockdale, the next highest-scoring active player.

“Good to get over the line,” said the Limerick man of his two-try haul post-match. Typically, he then instantly shifted focus to the collective effort of the team.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It wasn’t the perfect performance, but we grinded it out. Sometimes that’s what good teams do.”

Injury forced Earls to wait before slotting into Andy Farrell’s post-lockdown side, a team that shifted its ethos in the long wait between Six Nations rounds three and four. 

With four Autumn Cup Nations appearances behind him he is confident the team is headed in the right direction, particularly after they were able to right the ship during a hard-fought first half against Scotland.

“We had a couple of fix-ups, fell off a few tackles. We didn’t go hunting them down, we let them run at us and get momentum. That’s exactly what Scotland love is momentum and playing wide-wide.

“We pulled our finger out thankfully.”

“We know where we’re at. We’re still only six or seven games into a whole new style of rugby. We’re confident that we’re building.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie