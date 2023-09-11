Etzebeth expected to return for Ireland clash, while Marchand remains in French squad

SOUTH AFRICA STAR Eben Etzebeth will be sidelined for up to 10 days but should return to Springbok training in time to face Ireland at Stade de France on Saturday week.

The giant lock suffered a shoulder injury in the 26th minute of Sunday’s 18-3 victory over Scotland in Marseille and is due to undergo a scan on Monday to determine the exact nature of his complaint.

South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said that he expected to have “100% clarity” on Etzebeth’s injury by Monday evening.

Erasmus confirmed that Etzebeth would have been rested for the Springboks’ next pool game, against Romania on Sunday, but added that it will “still be a blow not to have him train for seven to 10 days.”

Etzebeth was replaced against Scotland by RG Snyman, while Snyman’s Munster teammate Jean Kleyn is among the options who could deputise for the powerful Sharks lock this weekend.

Meanwhile, France booker Julien Marchand will remain in the hosts’ squad despite a left-hamstring injury suffered in their curtain-raising 27-13 victory over New Zealand on Friday.

France have confirmed that Marchand will miss Thursday’s pool fixture with Uruguay and will undergo further tests later this week that will determine his length of absence.

Marchand was replaced by Peato Mauvaka in the 12th minute of Les Bleus’ victory over the All Blacks, while Fabien Galthié also has Pierre Bourgarit at his disposal for France’s second pool game.