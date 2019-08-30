This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Springbok Etzebeth quizzed over alleged abuse of homeless man

The second row met with the Human Rights Commission on Thursday.

By AFP Friday 30 Aug 2019, 10:23 AM
Etzebeth is a key player for the Springboks.
Image: Getty Images
Etzebeth is a key player for the Springboks.
Image: Getty Images

SPRINGBOK EBEN ETZEBETH is set to leave Johannesburg on Friday for the World Cup after being quizzed by a human rights watchdog over his alleged abuse of a homeless man.

South Africa Rugby said the lock had met South African Human Rights Commission officials on Thursday regarding social media allegations of an incident in a town in the western Cape last Sunday.

Etzebeth, who has been used as a stand-in Springboks skipper, allegedly insulted, assaulted and pointed a gun at a 42-year-old man in Langebaan and police are investigating.

“It is completely untrue and unfounded to claim that I physically or racially abused anyone as has been reported on social media,” the 27-year-old said this week in a statement.

SA Rugby said the purpose of the meeting between Etzebeth and the Commission was for the body to discuss a complaint it had received about the 78-cap Springbok.

“Both parties expressed their satisfaction with the envisaged process going forward and concluded by describing the meeting as constructive,” a SA Rugby statement said.

“The player denied any wrongdoing to the Commission and has pledged his full co-operation in the matter.”

Etzebeth is certain to be part of the South Africa team that will play defending champions New Zealand on 21 September in the opening World Cup Pool B match for both nations.

South Africa have won the World Cup twice and New Zealand three times and they are among the favourites to lift the trophy after the 2 November final.

- © AFP 2019

