'There's no point sulking' - McGinty recovers to become shootout hero on Oxford debut

ED MCGINTY HAD an eventful debut in the EFL Cup last night.

The former Ireland U21 goalkeeper, who joined Oxford United from Sligo Rovers in July, was named to start against Swansea City at the Kassam Stadium.

And he proved to be the hero – saving from Swans winger Matty Sorinola after the game had gone to a penalty shootout.

However, McGinty’s first-half performance was a shaky one and he picked up a yellow card for handling outside the box on seven minutes. Jay Fulton then found the bottom corner from the resulting free-kick.

He was also beaten by Liam Cullen as the Us went in 2-0 down at half-time, and manager Karl Robinson spoke to him at the break.

“I think I tried too hard because it was my debut and it was one of the worst halves of football I remember playing!” McGinty said. “But these things happen and you just have to get through it.

“I should have done better for both their goals but there‘s no point sulking, I knew I just had to get better in the second half.

The gaffer had words with me and that was the right thing to do. He was looking for a reaction. He could have taken it easy on me but I don’t need that.

“I am always honest about my own performance and I needed the gaffer to be honest with me as well. That made me feel better and I went out there determined to do well in the second half.”

That conversation did the trick and McGinty grew into the game as Swansea pulled two goals back.

When the shootout arrived, the 23-year-old kept out Sorinola and Cameron Brannagan then dispatched the final spot-kick to hand the home side a 5-3 win.

“When it went to penalties I definitely knew I was going to save at least one,” he added. “I managed to do that and then Cameron delivered, as he always does.

“It was a great reaction from us after going 2-0 down to a side from the division above. In the second half the way we pressed and put the pressure on was really good and we move on and will look forward to the next round.”

