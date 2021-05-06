BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ed Sheeran unveiled as Ipswich Town's new shirt sponsor

The global popstar, who hails from Suffolk, is backing his boyhood club for the 2021/22 season.

By Press Association Thursday 6 May 2021, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5429953
Ed Sheeran leaving Portman Road after a 2018 game between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa.
Image: Joe Giddens/EMPICS Sport
FOUR-TIME GRAMMY WINNER Ed Sheeran will be Ipswich Town’s shirt sponsor for the 2021/22 campaign.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in Suffolk, will be hoping that his boyhood club become the ‘A Team’ after agreeing a deal which will see his logo appear on the men’s and women’s first-team shirts next season.

The logo compromises of +, x and %, which are the titles of Sheeran’s first three albums – as well as -, = and the word ‘tour’.

The global popstar, who has had four UK number one albums and also enjoyed acting roles in Hollywood films, hopes it can be a ‘Perfect’ collaboration with the League One club.

“The Football Club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support,” Sheeran said on the club’s official website.

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

“With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself.”

Sheeran, who says the meaning behind the logo on the shirt will be revealed soon, joins an elite list of musical artists who have sponsored football teams, including Wet Wet Wet, Def Leppard and the Super Furry Animals.

Ipswich are set for a third season in League One after a disappointing campaign, but were recently taken over by an American consortium.

