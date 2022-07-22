Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 22 July 2022
Advertisement

Gloucester lock Ed Slater will 'meet challenge head-on' after motor neurone disease diagnosis

The 33-year-old announced his retirement with immediate effect yesterday.

By Press Association Friday 22 Jul 2022, 1:31 PM
51 minutes ago 842 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5823590
Ed Slater.
Image: David Davies
Ed Slater.
Ed Slater.
Image: David Davies

ED SLATER SAYS he will “meet this challenge head-on” after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 33-year-old Gloucester lock announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect on Thursday.

Gloucester set up a JustGiving page to raise £20,000 (€23,500) for Slater and his family. That target was passed within hours of its launch and on Friday afternoon stood at just under £44,000 (€51,700).

Slater, who featured in a number of England squads and represented England Saxons, joined Gloucester in 2017 following seven years with Leicester, where he served as club captain.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for all your messages of support and generosity,” he said, on Twitter.

“It gives me and my family a huge amount of strength in a time of sadness for us.

“I will meet this challenge head-on. Ultimately I can’t win but I will fight with everything. Hope is not lost.

“I also want to add a thank you to @JillADouglas and @MNDoddie5 who have been a huge support. I’d also like to thank @mndassoc.

Both are working to fight this disease for me and all my fellow battlers of MND as well as our loved ones.”

Gloucester have expressed gratitude for support received by the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The foundation was set up by former Scotland and British and Irish Lions lock Doddie Weir, who revealed in June 2017 that he was suffering from MND.

Weir has been driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into an, as yet, incurable disease.

Announcing Slater’s diagnosis on Thursday, Gloucester said: “Following six months of testing, Ed’s diagnosis was confirmed last week, and as a result, with the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Everyone at Gloucester Rugby – players, management and staff – are entirely committed to supporting Ed, his wife Jo and his three children in whatever way required.

“We know the same will be true of Gloucester and Leicester fans, and the wider rugby community.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie