Kilkenny legend Brennan takes over as new coach of Dublin champions Cuala

EDDIE BRENNAN HAS moved into a new hurling role as coach of Dublin senior champions Cuala, just over a week after his departure as Laois was confirmed.

The Kilkenny legend was at the helm of the Laois hurlers for the last two seasons but opted not to stay on for another campaign.

Cuala, All-Ireland club champions in 2017 and 2018, have tonight announced that John Twomey is taking over as their team manager with Brennan the new coach of the side.

Cuala senior hurlers are delighted to announce the appointment of John Twomey as team manager and Eddie Brennan as team coach. John Twomey has had a long career with the Dublin hurlers. Eddie Brennan is recognised as one of the all-time great forwards to play the game. — Cuala GAA (@CualaCLG) December 3, 2020

Brennan is a high-profile addition to the Cuala setup. He revealed last Tuesday week that he and his backroom team of Niall Corcoran and Tommy Fitzgerald had taken the decision to move on after two seasons in charge of Laois.

Last year Brennan steered Laois to Joe McDonagh Cup glory before they claimed a memorable win over Dublin in the All-Ireland qualifiers and bowed out at the hands of Tipperary at the quarter-final stage. This season saw championship losses to Dublin in Leinster and Clare in the All-Ireland series.

Eddie Brennan after Laois face Clare in the All-Ireland qualifiers. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Brennan will now be working at club level with some of the Dublin players he has faced in his county role like Cian O’Callaghan, Seán Moran, Jake Malone and Mark Schutte.

Cuala won out again in the Dublin senior hurling championship this year, 2-20 to 1-18 final victors over Ballyboden St-Enda’s. It saw them retain their crown and makes it five senior titles in six seasons in the capital while the two All-Ireland triumphs have helped make them one of the leading sides in the country.

Tipperary native William Maher had been in charge of the club’s senior hurling outfit for the 2020 campaign.

Cuala players celebrate after their Dublin senior hulring final victory. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

