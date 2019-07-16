This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laois closing in on top-tier teams and the dilemma of facing Kilkenny in 2020

Eddie Brennan will have to take on his home county in the Leinster SHC next year.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 2:04 PM
29 minutes ago 894 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4726689
Laois boss Eddie Brennan.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE
Laois boss Eddie Brennan.
Laois boss Eddie Brennan.
Image: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

LAOIS MANAGER EDDIE Brennan is somewhat torn about how to reflect on the 2019 season.

Progressing to an All-Ireland quarter-final from humble Joe McDonagh Cup beginnings is certainly progress for the county.

The pivotal victory over Dublin which sent them through to the last eight of the All-Ireland SHC is arguably the county’s greatest achievement since defeating Wexford in the 1985 Leinster hurling semi-final. 

They gave Tipperary a tough contest in Croke Park over the weekend and bowed out with honour after battling for most of the second half with 14 players.

And yet, Brennan can’t help but feel that Laois could have progressed further this year.

“Overall I suppose, the cup is half full,” he says as he digests it all.

We’d a massive year, all in all. That’s ultimately where it’s at right now. The competitor I’m conditioned to be, I look at that match and say ‘we could have got more out of it’.

“That’s the reality, and that’s the process of losing. When you do reflect on it, you see the bits and pieces.”

Lorcan Burke acknowledges the fans after the game The Laois players saluting the crowd after their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Tipperary. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“We did so much good yesterday, the big takeaway was that we’re not that far away from the top-tier, and you’re kind of looking at it from the point of view that already, I’m looking forward to the National League campaign next year, because that’s where we’re at. There’s an opportunity to flesh out the squad even more.

“I was just very happy with them – a very young bunch of guys and the way they applied themselves, the fearlessness and how they embraced the whole thing. I think you could have been very easily forgiven to lie down yesterday.

Even with 14 men for long periods of that second half, we were game. That’s all you can ask for.”

Winning the Joe McDonagh Cup ensures that Laois will compete in the Liam MacCarthy Cup next year, and they will enter the round-robin series in Leinster. 

This means that Brennan will come up against Kilkenny, the side he represented with distinction for years until his retirement from inter-county hurling in 2012.

Helping Laois compete against the top sides over a sustained period is a huge goal for Brennan, but the prospect of facing his home county in the league and championship will bring up mixed emotions.

It will be a weird one, because we’re going to have to play them twice, in League and championship. At times, I find it weird that I’m up there and saying ‘we, in Laois’. At the back of it all, you’re kind of going God, it’s a funny state of mind.

“That was possibly on the cards coming in at the start and I suppose you just go in with the mindset that you’ve a job to do. It will be interesting, definitely. For the players, it’s a great opportunity just to measure yourself against Kilkenny.

Eddie Brennan and Richie Hogan of Kilkenny celebrate Eddie Brennan celebrating Kilkenny's victory in the 2011 All-Ireland final. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“We get to do that next year. That for me will be a great opportunity to test themselves and for the lads, it’s great playing here and there but to go to Nowlan Park and to go to Ennis to play Clare or wherever the road takes us, that’s where you’re going to learn and that’s what the players will want I’d imagine.”

The Leinster SHC could be set to expand in 2021. The provincial council will meet to discuss the possibility of having six or eight teams in the competition.

Laois’ win over Dublin prompted a huge reaction to introduce a sixth team in the eastern province, and Brennan agrees with that suggestion.

It makes sense, but ultimately, you’re trying to grow the game of hurling and if you can flesh out your Leinster to eight teams, wouldn’t that be phenomenal.

“That’s what you’re looking for and to really support the Carlows, Westmeaths, Laois, Offalys etc. and to try and get a stronger competition. That’s what you want, more teams competing and more teams at that top level.”

Bord Gáis Energy announced two exclusive tours of Croke Park for Rewards Club customers with Kilkenny’s Eddie Brennan and Cork’s Brian Corcoran.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie