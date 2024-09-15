Advertisement
Eddie Brennan, file photo. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
'I never went as mad celebrating Tipperary hurling in my life'

Eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny Eddie Brennan led Moycarkey-Borris to a dramatic win in the Tipperary SHC quarter-final.
11.13am, 15 Sep 2024
A DELIGHTED EDDIE Brennan said he doesn’t think he ever “went as mad celebrating Tipperary hurling in my life” after Max Hackett’s late goal helped Moycarkey-Borris knock holders Kiladangan out of the Tipperary SHC at the quarter-final stage.

The Brennan-managed Moycarkey-Borris had trailed by eight points at half-time, and seven with 10 minutes remaining, but a late rally, including Hackett’s goal in the third minute of injury time, clinched victory for the underdoges. This was Moycarkey-Borris first senior quarter-final since 1991.

“What a bunch of players,” said Brennan, an eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny, told Tipp FM afterwards.

“We looked to be in decent trouble there, we looked to be in big trouble and in fairness to them they keep responding, they’ve had setbacks but the one thing we kind of try to drill into them is to keep believing and keep believing and keep believing and stick at it.

“We got a bit of fortune and we got a bit of a break around the goal at the end but I thought the players themselves, the squad, superb. What a way to win a match, you know. If you’re going to be champions you have to beat the champions.

“There was a huge task in front of us. We were probably written off a little bit but that’s sport. We just stuck to what we do best. We said the one thing we weren’t going to do, particularly at half time, we weren’t going to walk out of here having not got stuck in and given a performance. Effectively just die in your boots and to be fair to them, that’s what they done, to a man.”

Brennan said the mood in the dressing at half time was calm, despite his side trailing by 2-13 to 0-11.

He said: “I’ve been involved in coaching before. Going in and ranting and raving doesn’t help. Lads know how they’ve played. It was just very simple. Put the first half to the back of our mind and just go out and win the second half.”

Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
