Doris is 'devastated' to miss out on Lions tour, says Farrell

LIONS BOSS ANDY Farrell said Ireland captain Caelan Doris is “devastated” to miss out on the upcoming tour of Australia due to injury.

Doris was a strong contender for the Lions captaincy, but that honour went to England’s Maro Itoje, with the Irish number eight ruled out of the trip Down Under after undergoing shoulder surgery this week.

27-year-old Doris suffered the injury during Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton last weekend in Dublin.

While Farrell included 15 Irish players in his 38-man Lions squad for this summer, Doris will have to watch his team-mates take on the Wallabies from afar.

“You can imagine, he’s devastated,” said Farrell this afternoon in London.

“He would have definitely been in the mix, such an experienced player and leader. It’s devastating for people like that, but the stories are constant in every single tour, aren’t they, and sport can be cruel sometimes.

“Caelan will be back bigger and stronger.”

There were worries in some quarters that Leinster’s defeat to Northampton last weekend might put some of their players’ Lions hopes at risk.

But a 12-player Leinster contingent, along with two from Connacht and one from Munster, underlines that Farrell has faith in these men he knows so well from the Ireland set-up.

“Everything gets thrown into it,” said Farrell when asked if last weekend’s games had an impact on the final selection meeting yesterday.

“Of course, there’s credit in the bank from a lot of people as well.

Lions boss Andy Farrell. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Knowing where people are as far as injuries are concerned, when they’re coming back and how healthy they are going to be. Form is certainly part of the whole mix but it’s not necessarily the be-all and end-all. We need to be balanced about all these things.”

Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw wasn’t selected to feature on a second Lions tour, while 22-year-old out-half Sam Prendergast was also overlooked.

Farrell and his assistants opted for Finn Russell, Fin Smith, and Marcus Smith as their three out-halves, with Harlequins man Smith also providing an option at fullback.

“If you look at Fin and Finn, they’re two genuine out-and-out fly-halves who play a fantastic brand of rugby,” said Farrell.

“Marcus, whether it be 10/15 or 15/10, that type of blend is pretty important just going for three fly-halves. There’s a different type of balance and you need to cover all bases in that regard, as you can see with the likes of Elliot Daly and Tommy Freeman playing out of position, etc.”

Ireland’s Prendergast was considered, said Farrell.

“Again, certainly in discussions throughout the process,” he said. “Again, Sam is competing with Fin and Finn and those two guys are able to take the team forward.

“But there’s no doubt that Sam was 100% in our thoughts.”

Farrell resisted the temptation to include his son, Owen, who has had an injury-hampered season with Racing 92 in France.

However, Lions boss Farrell said the door could still be open for Owen at a later stage.

“He was in the conversation, obviously,” said Farrell. “An experienced player like that, probably going for his fourth tour.

“You cover all bases, that’s for sure, with the leadership qualities and all of that. But we got to the point where, like a few other players, you feel that Owen is still trying to find his way a little bit back to fitness, like others.

“There’s 38 picked, which leaves a couple of slots open for us down the track if and when needed. Owen, like a few other guys, would be in that type of bracket.”

Henry Pollock has made the squad. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

20-year-old Northampton and England flanker Henry Pollock was this year’s Lions bolter, going from the U20 Six Nations into the senior England side and shining for his club too.

Pollock sealed his place with a standout performance against Leinster last weekend, but Farrell said he had already been impressed.

“I wouldn’t say I needed convincing,” said Farrell. “I’ve watched him a couple of times live and I like what I see. With all top players, he’s always trying to make a difference. There’s an energy and a bounce about him of trying to make a difference.

“That’s how you have big moments in the game, because you’re searching for them. That’s what I like seeing in his game.”

Farrell confirmed that Scotland fullback/wing Blair Kinghorn, the only France-based player in the Lions squad, will stay with Toulouse until the Top 14 final on 28 June should they reach it.

That would mean Kinghorn missing the opening two games of the tour at least.