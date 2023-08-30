Advertisement
Bryan Keane/INPHO Ireland's Eddie Dunbar.
# Disappointment
Eddie Dunbar forced out of Vuelta after crash in neutral zone
Team Jayco Alula confirmed Dunbar’s withdrawal from the race and said they would provide a further update soon.
29 minutes ago

IRISH CYCLIST EDDIE Dunbar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vuelta Espana after a crash before the fifth stage.

Competing in his first ever Vuelta, Cork man Dunbar was sitting in 42nd position overall, just over five minutes behind leader Remco Evenepoel.

Dunbar, who finished seventh in this year’s Giro D’Italia, had already endured some difficulties early in his maiden Vuelta.

The 26-year-old Banteer native twice crashed during a team time trial in soaking conditions in Barcelona during the opening stage.

Dunbar is the third competitor to withdraw from this year’s Vuelta.

