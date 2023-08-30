Eddie Dunbar forced out of Vuelta after crash in neutral zone

IRISH CYCLIST EDDIE Dunbar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vuelta Espana after a crash before the fifth stage.

Competing in his first ever Vuelta, Cork man Dunbar was sitting in 42nd position overall, just over five minutes behind leader Remco Evenepoel.

Unfortunately @EddieDunbar crashed in the neutral zone ahead of the stage 5 start and has been forced to abandon the race ❌



Team Jayco Alula confirmed Dunbar’s withdrawal from the race and said they would provide a further update soon.

Dunbar, who finished seventh in this year’s Giro D’Italia, had already endured some difficulties early in his maiden Vuelta.

The 26-year-old Banteer native twice crashed during a team time trial in soaking conditions in Barcelona during the opening stage.

Dunbar is the third competitor to withdraw from this year’s Vuelta.