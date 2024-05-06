Cork's Eddie Dunbar out of Giro d'Italia after stage two crash

EDDIE DUNBAR HAS been forced to withdraw from the Giro d’Italia after two stages.

The Corkman was involved in a crash with just over 60 kilometres to race on Sunday.

He recovered to cross the line in 51st place, nearly six minutes behind winner Tadej Pogacar.

Dunbar was 15th in the general classification after a promising opening stage on Saturday, but dropped to 36th after Sunday’s crash.

He will play no further part due to injury, however, as confirmed by Team Jayco AlUla this morning.

“Unfortunately following a crash on stage two of Giro d’Italia, Eddie Dunbar will not start today’s third stage,” a statement reads.

“The Irishman was able to finish the stage, but after further examinations by the team doctor, the decision has been made to withdraw the 27-year old from the race due to a sustained injury under his right kneecap and bodily abrasions.”

Monday’s third stage is a mostly flat 166km between Novara and Fossano.

Pogacar has the overall leader’s pink jersey. The Slovenian is bidding to become the first man to win the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France double since Marco Pantani in 1998.

- Additional reporting from – © AFP 2024