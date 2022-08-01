Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar joins Australia's Team BikeExchange-Jayco

AUSTRALIAN CYCLING TEAM BikeExchange-Jayco hailed Eddie Dunbar as “a raw and gifted climber” as they signed the Irishman to a three-year deal.

The Corkman earned his move after catching the eye this season with victories at the Coppi e Bartali and the Tour de Hongrie for Ineos-Grenadiers.

Dunbar joins BikeExchange-Jayco’s team leader Simon Yates who recently extended his own contract for a further two years.

“I am really looking forward to getting some more opportunities to compete in some bigger races and to continue to develop as a rider,” the 25-year-old said.

“I have high hopes to add to an already great and successful team, as shown with their performances this year, with stage wins in both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

“I can’t wait to see what’s in store for me.”