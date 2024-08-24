Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Roglic now trails O'Connor by 3:49 in the general classification (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Cycling

Eddie Dunbar digs in to finish eighth as Roglic bites back at the Vuelta

Roglic cut Ben O’Connor’s red jersey lead by nearly a minute on Saturday’s stage from Ubeda to Cazorla.
5.08pm, 24 Aug 2024
295
1

CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR enjoyed another impressive day at the Vuelta a Espana, finishing eighth on stage eight as three-time champion Primoz Roglic cut Ben O’Connor’s red jersey lead by nearly a minute.

Slovenian veteran Roglic raced away from Enric Mas to cross the line first after the 158.7 kilometre run from Ubeda to Cazorla.

Roglic delivered a tour de force on the sharp uphill finish and now trails Australia’s O’Connor, who came in 17th, by 3:49 in the general classification.

Dunbar, who was involved in the business end of the sprint before finishing 14th on Friday, backed up that form as he crossed the line 26 seconds behind Roglic on Saturday.

After a disappointing start to the week, he now sits 23rd in the GC, 8:05 behind O’Connor — and less than a minute outside the top 20. 

Tyrone’s Darren Rafferty, making his Grand Tour debut, finished in 89th as part of a group nearly eight minutes adrift of Roglic.

With attacks flying in frequently there was a rapid start to the stage, with the peloton responding well.

Eventually an eight-man breakaway formed after the 50km mark, with the peloton keeping them on a four-minute leash which they began to reel in towards the end.

Roglic attacked for the first time but O’Connor stayed with him diligently.

The chase group shut down those left in front with 1.5 kilometres remaining, during the sharp uphill finish.

Roglic took a third dig after a second attack was shut down and this time he left everyone for dead except for Movistar’s Mas, whom he powered ahead of to take the stage.

On Sunday riders battle in the Sierra Nevada, travelling 178.5km from Motril to Granada in stage nine.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie