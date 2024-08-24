Eddie Dunbar digs in to finish eighth as Roglic bites back at the Vuelta

CORK’S EDDIE DUNBAR enjoyed another impressive day at the Vuelta a Espana, finishing eighth on stage eight as three-time champion Primoz Roglic cut Ben O’Connor’s red jersey lead by nearly a minute.

Slovenian veteran Roglic raced away from Enric Mas to cross the line first after the 158.7 kilometre run from Ubeda to Cazorla.

Roglic delivered a tour de force on the sharp uphill finish and now trails Australia’s O’Connor, who came in 17th, by 3:49 in the general classification.

Dunbar, who was involved in the business end of the sprint before finishing 14th on Friday, backed up that form as he crossed the line 26 seconds behind Roglic on Saturday.

Advertisement

After a disappointing start to the week, he now sits 23rd in the GC, 8:05 behind O’Connor — and less than a minute outside the top 20.

Tyrone’s Darren Rafferty, making his Grand Tour debut, finished in 89th as part of a group nearly eight minutes adrift of Roglic.

With attacks flying in frequently there was a rapid start to the stage, with the peloton responding well.

Eventually an eight-man breakaway formed after the 50km mark, with the peloton keeping them on a four-minute leash which they began to reel in towards the end.

Roglic attacked for the first time but O’Connor stayed with him diligently.

The chase group shut down those left in front with 1.5 kilometres remaining, during the sharp uphill finish.

Roglic took a third dig after a second attack was shut down and this time he left everyone for dead except for Movistar’s Mas, whom he powered ahead of to take the stage.

On Sunday riders battle in the Sierra Nevada, travelling 178.5km from Motril to Granada in stage nine.

– © AFP 2024