Dembele goal sees PSG defeat Arsenal in Champions League semi-final first leg

Arsenal 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN hold the advantage heading into next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg after Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal saw them defeat Arsenal tonight.

Dembélé found the net in the 4th minute to hand PSG an early boost at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal thought they had levelled the game early in the second half through a Mikel Merino header but it was ruled offside after a VAR check.

PSG had late chances to extend their advantage through Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos but had to settle for a single goal advantage heading back to the French capital for the game next Wednesday 7 May.

