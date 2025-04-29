Advertisement
More Stories
PSG's Ousmane Dembele and Arsenal's Mikel Merino. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeopener

Dembele goal sees PSG defeat Arsenal in Champions League semi-final first leg

Arsenal found the net early in the second half through a Mikel Merino header but it was ruled offside
9.57pm, 29 Apr 2025
5

Arsenal 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN hold the advantage heading into next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg after Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal saw them defeat Arsenal tonight.

Dembélé found the net in the 4th minute to hand PSG an early boost at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal thought they had levelled the game early in the second half through a Mikel Merino header but it was ruled offside after a VAR check.

PSG had late chances to extend their advantage through Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos but had to settle for a single goal advantage heading back to the French capital for the game next Wednesday 7 May.

More to follow…

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie