Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

Newcastle confirm appointment of Eddie Howe as new boss

The 43-year-old former Bournemouth boss watched Saturday’s draw at Brighton.

By Press Association Monday 8 Nov 2021, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,331 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5595524
Eddie Howe is Newcastle’s new boss.
Image: PA
Eddie Howe is Newcastle’s new boss.
Eddie Howe is Newcastle’s new boss.
Image: PA

EDDIE HOWE HAS been confirmed as Newcastle’s head coach after signing a contract until summer 2024 at St James’ Park.

The 43-year-old was in the directors’ box at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as the Magpies fought back to claim a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.

The former Bournemouth boss succeeds Steve Bruce, who parted company with the club on 20 October.

Howe said: “It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get on to the training ground to start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the club’s owners for this opportunity and thank the club’s supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together.”

Howe has been out of the game since ending his second spell in charge at Bournemouth in August 2020 after almost eight years with the club.

He inherits a side sitting in 19th place in the table and ahead of managerless Norwich only on goal difference after winning none of their first 11 games of the campaign.

The former Burnley boss, who was a reportedly serious candidate for the England job before Gareth Southgate’s appointment, has been identified as the man to take the club forward by the new largely Saudi-backed owners after a lengthy due diligence process which last week saw Villarreal boss Unai Emery resist their advances.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said: “We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

“As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

“He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St James’ Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

A club statement said an announcement on first-team coaching appointments will “follow in due course”.

Howe will have the international break to work with his those players not on duty with their countries before promoted Brentford head for Tyneside for his first fixture on 20 November.

There will be a series of familiar faces in the dressing room – striker Callum Wilson and midfielders Matt Ritchie and Ryan Fraser all worked under him during his time with the Cherries.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie