This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bournemouth boss hails 19-year-old Dubliner after man-of-the-match display against Lyon

It’s been a summer of progress for Gavin Kilkenny.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 6:57 PM
51 minutes ago 3,081 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4754772
Gavin Kilkenny pictured during Bournemouth's pre-season friendly against Lyon on Saturday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Gavin Kilkenny pictured during Bournemouth's pre-season friendly against Lyon on Saturday.
Gavin Kilkenny pictured during Bournemouth's pre-season friendly against Lyon on Saturday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

AHEAD OF SATURDAY’S Premier League opener at home to Sheffield United, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that Irish youngster Gavin Kilkenny is on the cusp of being handed a competitive first-team debut for the club.

Kilkenny was named man-of-the-match on Saturday after Bournemouth concluded their pre-season preparations by recording a 3-0 win over Ligue 1 giants Lyon at the Vitality Stadium.

Operating as a right-winger, Kilkenny contributed significantly to Bournemouth’s first goal, before getting on the scoresheet himself to double their lead.

It was another promising outing for the 19-year-old Dubliner, who has also earned praise for his performances in recent outings against Girona and Brentford.

With David Brooks and Junior Stanislas both currently sidelined by injuries, Kilkenny could find himself involved in a Premier League fixture sooner rather than later.

“He’s going to be there or thereabouts,” Eddie Howe told the Bournemouth Daily Echo when asked if the Ireland U19 international is in contention to feature against Sheffield United this weekend.

“We don’t have a big squad so he’s going to be close. I can’t make any promises to him now, but what I can say is that if he continues along the same way that he’s played in pre-season, then he’ll have a very good chance of being involved this season.”

AFC Bournemouth v Lyon - Pre-Season Friendly - Vitality Stadium Gavin Kilkenny is congratulated by team-mates after scoring Bournemouth's second goal against Lyon. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Formerly of St Kevin’s Boys, Kilkenny’s excellent work engineered Bournemouth’s 10th-minute opener against Lyon. He robbed possession from former Manchester United full-back Rafael on the halfway line, then embarked on a surging run, before laying the ball off to Nnamdi Ofoborh, who teed up Callum Wilson to score.

Kilkenny was a thorn in Rafael’s side again nine minutes later. The Brazilian was blocking his path to goal when Wilson squared the ball on the edge of the box, but Kilkenny managed to shift away from Rafael before applying a fine finish to beat Anthony Lopes.

Source: AFC Bournemouth/YouTube

Joshua King capitalised on sloppy Lyon defending in the 72nd minute as Bournemouth capped an encouraging win ahead of their fifth consecutive campaign in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe added: “He [Kilkenny] will be really proud I’m sure of what he did on Saturday. He’s carried on really from his form all throughout pre-season, where he’s done very, very well technically.

“He’s done some excellent things with the ball, showed a real game intelligence and took his goal really well.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie