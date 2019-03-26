This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'That’s an ambassador job. I’m a coach' - Jones dismisses any links to Lions role

‘The last thing I want to do is spend eight weeks in a blazer,’ said the England head coach of the 2021 Lions tour.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 11:00 AM
Eddie Jones says he'd rather coach the Queensland Sheffield Shield cricket team than the British and Irish Lions.
Image: Andrew Matthews
Image: Andrew Matthews

ENGLAND HEAD COACH Eddie Jones has ruled himself out of the running for the Lions job in 2021, dismissing the role as that of a blazer-wearing “ambassador”.

Jones, however, would not dismiss the possibility that he could succeed Michael Cheika in charge of his native Australia in future.

The former Wallabies and Japan chief told the Brisbane Courier Mail that he has no intention of leading the Lions to South Africa in two years’ time, in the process seemingly poking fun at his Wales counterpart Warren Gatland who has managed a series win and draw in the last two tours to Australia and New Zealand respectively.

Gatland, who recently steered Wales to a third Grand Slam under his tutelage, is expected to retain his post next time around.

“The last thing I want to do is spend eight weeks in a blazer,” Jones said.

That’s an ambassador job. I’m a coach. I’d rather coach the Queensland Sheffield Shield [cricket] team.

Depending on how England fare at the Rugby World Cup, Jones’ contract could see him remain in his current position until 2021.

Australia could be looking for a new head coach unless they go well in Japan themselves, however, and Jones — while claiming compatriot Michael Cheika finds himself in a decent situation at the Wallabies’ helm — hasn’t ruled out the possibility of succeeding the former Leinster boss.

“I don’t think I would ever say ‘never’, but it’s not something I have really thought about,” he said.

“One thing Australia are not short of is talent. Cheika is in a good position. This could be his last hurrah and he’s got nothing to lose.”

