BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 13 May 2021
Advertisement

Eddie Jones links up with Super League outfit Hull FC for two-day coaching role

The England head coach is taking an active role in training ahead of Monday’s clash with Catalans Dragons.

By Press Association Thursday 13 May 2021, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 641 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5436429
Image: PA
Image: PA

ENGLAND HEAD COACH Eddie Jones is spending two days with rugby league side Hull FC in an “advisory role”.

Jones has joined up with the Super League outfit and is taking an active role in training ahead of Monday’s clash with Catalans Dragons.

The 61-year-old has a strong interest in rugby league and in 2019 he spent time with Warrington Wolves.

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson has previously visited the England camp to see his fellow Australian working with his players and assistants.

“At the invitation of Brett Hodgson, Jones will be spending time with the first-team squad over the next two days in an advisory role,” the club said on Twitter.

England play Tests against the USA and Canada at Twickenham on July 4 and 10 respectively with England ‘A’ facing their Scottish counterparts on 27 June.

Jones will be missing 11 players who have been selected for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa and will use the matches as an opportunity to experiment.

Earlier this year England slumped to their worst ever Six Nations performance with a fifth-placed finish, but Jones was spared any criticism in the subsequent review conducted by the Rugby Football Union.

The Australian has since travelled to Japan to continue his work as director of rugby with Suntory Sungoliath, a move that has been condemned but is supported by the RFU.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss the interpros and, inspired by new Ospreys signing Jack Regan, the need for Irish rugby to expand its methods for producing talent.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie