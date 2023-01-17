Eddie Jones will blank ex-employers if Australia meet England at World Cup

EDDIE JONES SAYS he would blank his former employers at the Rugby Football Union if Australia came face to face with England at this year’s World Cup.

The 62-year-old was confirmed as the new coach of the Wallabies this week, just over a month after his seven-year Twickenham reign was brought to an end.

Jones expressed disappointment over his dismissal and admitted he would steer clear of confrontation if the two nations meet at the global showpiece in France.

“I’m not thinking about England… because the most important thing is to get Australia playing really well and consistently well,” Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“If we happen to meet England on the way, well and good. I might have a conversation with some of the players and not with the administration. Then we’ll get on with the battle.

“You could maybe pick it now… the quarter-final [between Australia and England] could be in Marseille.

“Maybe age helps but once the chapter closes, it closes.”