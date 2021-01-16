BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 16 January 2021
Advertisement

England to pick from 28-man squads for Six Nations under new Covid-19 protocol

Eddie Jones had previously selected an initial squad of around 32 players.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 12:50 PM
46 minutes ago 959 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327063
The RFU has struck an agreement with Premiership Rugby and the players' union.
The RFU has struck an agreement with Premiership Rugby and the players' union.
The RFU has struck an agreement with Premiership Rugby and the players' union.

ENGLAND WILL BE limited to selecting squads of 28 players for their Guinness Six Nations title defence in an effort to enhance coronavirus safety measures.

The Rugby Football Union has struck an agreement with Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players’ Association that enables the 28 to remain in camp for the entirety of a Test week.

It was previously customary for head coach Eddie Jones to pick an initial training squad of around 32 players that would arrive in camp on a Monday.

2.57153470 Eddie Jones picks his Six Nations squad next Friday. Source: (PA).

This would then be trimmed to a smaller group of 23 to 25 on a Tuesday or Wednesday night, enabling those not in contention to play for England that weekend to turn out for their clubs instead.

But now the larger group of 28 will be kept for the whole week to help protect the bubble environment. Last autumn, players had to be brought in from Harlequins to make up the numbers in training.

“In recognition of the challenges presented by Covid-19, Premiership Rugby, the RPA and the RFU have agreed that England will retain a 28-player squad,” an RFU statement read.

“This will reduce movement in and out of the England team environment.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The development comes after French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte said players would now be tested twice a week in response to fears from the French government over Les Bleus taking part in the Six Nations.

So far France have been given clearance to play their opening match against Italy on February 6 but not for the trips to Dublin and London.

England launch their title defence against Scotland at Twickenham on the same day and will spend the first week of their build-up at St George’s Park, the Staffordshire training base used by England’s football team.

From there they will head to The Lensbury in south-west London where they will be located for the remainder of the Six Nations, having been camped there for the whole of the Autumn Nations Cup.

 
Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie