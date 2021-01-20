Eddie Jones self-isolating after England forwards coach tests positive for Covid-19

ENGLAND FORWARDS COACH Matt Proudfoot has tested positive for Covid-19 and is set to miss the start of their Six Nations preparation.

Head coach Eddie Jones and attack coach Simon Amor have been identified as close contacts and are now due to miss the first day of England’s camp next week.

The reigning Six Nations champions are due to gather in Newcastle on Wednesday 27 January but Jones and Amor are set to join the group on 28 January as they must self-isolate for a 10-day period, in accordance with UK government guidelines.

Defence coach John Mitchell is set to be the only member of England’s coaching staff present for the first day of the camp next week. Jason Ryles had been due to join as skills coach but he and his family have remained in Australia due to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

Proudfoot, meanwhile, is not displaying any symptoms following his positive test but it remains unclear when he will link in with the England squad.

England are due to get their 2021 championship campaign underway against Scotland at Twickenham in London on Saturday 6 February.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

While Six Nations organisers have said that the championship will go ahead as currently scheduled, the French government still has to confirm a final decision on whether its national team will be permitted to travel for away games in Ireland and England.

French authorities have given the green light for les Bleus to visit Rome for their opening game against Italy on 6 February, but have not yet confirmed approval for the other away games. A decision is expected by the end of this week.

It may not have helped that the France U20 squad have reported seven positive Covid-19 cases in their squad after travelling to Faro in Portugal for a training camp, according to RMC Sport.

The U20 Six Nations was postponed until later this year but France opted to play against Italy before travelling to their camp in Portugal.