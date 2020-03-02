Can’t get his game for Exeter - called up today for England

EDDIE JONES MADE yet another bizarre call today when he recalled Jack Maunder, the Exeter Chiefs scrum-half, to his England squad for Saturday’s game against Wales.

Maunder, a 22-year-old, has only got two minutes off the bench for England in his career to date. Those two minutes, by the way, came three years ago on the 2017 tour to Argentina.

Game-time has also been in short-supply for him with Exeter this season. He has managed only four Premiership starts this season, none since December. To be blunt, he is Rob Baxter’s third choice. Now he is Jones’ as well.

Ben Youngs remains Jones’ preferred option at scrum-half but it is worth remembering that Willi Heinz has started a Six Nations game this season, too. Plus, in the past Jones has used Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Spencer, Danny Care and Dan Robson.

Alex Mitchell, the 22-year-old scrum-half who Jones rates highly, is unavailable this weekend, after being named in England’s first three squads this year.

There is also a welcome return for Mako Vunipola, the prop forward, who had to miss the Ireland game because of a family issue in Tonga. After the Ireland game, Jones said Vunipola was unlikely to return in time to play against Wales, but he has already returned to training.

England squad

Forwards Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks).

Backs Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).