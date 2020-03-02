This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Can’t get his game for Exeter - called up today for England

Jones’ plucks Jack Maunder out of obscurity while Mako Vunipola is also back in the fold after being away on family business.

By Garry Doyle Monday 2 Mar 2020, 3:30 PM
34 minutes ago 1,743 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5029771
Jack's back: after one cap in 2017, Maunder gets second chance.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Jack's back: after one cap in 2017, Maunder gets second chance.
Jack's back: after one cap in 2017, Maunder gets second chance.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

EDDIE JONES MADE yet another bizarre call today when he recalled Jack Maunder, the Exeter Chiefs scrum-half, to his England squad for Saturday’s game against Wales.

Maunder, a 22-year-old, has only got two minutes off the bench for England in his career to date. Those two minutes, by the way, came three years ago on the 2017 tour to Argentina.

Game-time has also been in short-supply for him with Exeter this season. He has managed only four Premiership starts this season, none since December. To be blunt, he is Rob Baxter’s third choice. Now he is Jones’ as well.

Ben Youngs remains Jones’ preferred option at scrum-half but it is worth remembering that Willi Heinz has started a Six Nations game this season, too. Plus, in the past Jones has used Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Spencer, Danny Care and Dan Robson.

Alex Mitchell, the 22-year-old scrum-half who Jones rates highly, is unavailable this weekend, after being named in England’s first three squads this year.

There is also a welcome return for Mako Vunipola, the prop forward, who had to miss the Ireland game because of a family issue in Tonga. After the Ireland game, Jones said Vunipola was unlikely to return in time to play against Wales, but he has already returned to training.

England squad
Forwards Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks).

Backs Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie