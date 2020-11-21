BE PART OF THE TEAM

Eddie Jones: 'We imposed ourselves on Ireland, dominated them'

England coach says his team were simply too strong for Ireland today.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 7:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,887 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5274863
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

EDDIE JONES HAILED his players today after they secured yet another comprehensive win over Ireland.

Two tries by Jonny May – backed up by three kicks from Owen Farrell – ensured that Jones’ side maintained their dominance in this rivalry.

“The manner of the win,” was what pleased Jones the most. “We controlled most of the game. We went in there with certain things we wanted to take away from them and certain things we wanted to impose and for the best part of the game we did that. 

“The penalties we gave up in the second half showed that we have a lot more in us.” 

Having overseen four straight victories now against Ireland, there is a danger of this fixture becoming predictable. Yet Jones does not see it that way.

 “I am never disappointed when we beat Ireland. I know how hard it is to beat Ireland. We have been beaten by them and it is not a good feeling. They’ve got a strong forward pack, we’ve got a strong forward pack. It’s a tough old game.

 “At times we dominated physically and we’ve got a bit more to go there.”

