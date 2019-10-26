This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We knew we'd have to keep taking away time and space from them'

Eddie Jones was delighted his with his team’s performance after England recorded a dominant win over New Zealand.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 11:56 AM
44 minutes ago 2,339 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4868592
Steve Hansen and Eddie Jones share a word after Saturday's semi-final clash in Yokohama.
Image: David Davies
Steve Hansen and Eddie Jones share a word after Saturday's semi-final clash in Yokohama.
Steve Hansen and Eddie Jones share a word after Saturday's semi-final clash in Yokohama.
Image: David Davies

EDDIE JONES PRAISED the efforts of his players after England reached the World Cup final with a stunning 19-7 defeat of New Zealand.

England took an early lead against the All Blacks when Manu Tuilagi crossed after just 90 seconds, and their 10-0 advantage at half time didn’t tell the full story of their dominance. 

A poor lineout throw from Jamie George handed New Zealand a lifeline just short of the hour mark, with the hooker missing his intended target and instead overshooting his throw and finding Ardie Savea, with the All Black flanker left with the simplest of tasks to dot down.

Yet a superbly disciplined England team held out, with George Ford kicking four penalties in total, to reach a first World Cup final since 2007.

And head coach Jones admitted he was delighted with the performance of his team, who were full value for the win against the back-to-back World Cup champions.

“Look, we were playing against a great team today. New Zealand are a great team, Steve Hansen is a great coach, Kieran Read is a great captain,” Jones said.

“We had to dig deep. We knew we’d have to come off the line hard and keep taking away time and space from them. We managed to do that, caused a few errors, and maybe had a few lucky bounces and got the result. 

“I think World Cup are always about defence, and our best form of attack is our defence. We create opportunities through our defence to attack. But again, I’d like to pay the greatest compliment to New Zealand. they won two World Cups in a row, they’ve been a great team so we had to dig really deep to beat them.”

Jones’ opposite number, Steve Hansen, will now have to prepare his team for next Friday’s Bronze Final, which will be his final game in charge of the All Blacks.

“Firstly I’d just like to congratulate England,” Hansen said.

“They played a tremendous game of footie, and on the day they deserved to win the game. You can’t give them half a step because they’ll take it. At the end of the day that’s what rugby is about, and well done to them.

“I’m really proud of our team. They have done a tremendous job for their country, and tonight we just weren’t good enough, so we have to take that on the chin and so does everybody back home and our fans, and you know all credit to England, you saw the boys at the end, they’re still trying their guts out and that is all you can ask.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie