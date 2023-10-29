Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Eddie Jones has resigned as Australia head coach.
Eddie Jones quits as Australia head coach - reports
The 63-year-old only signed a five-year contract in January.
Updated 30 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 30 minutes ago

EDDIE JONES HAS quit as Australia head coach, according to reports in the country.

The 63-year-old former England boss was in charge of a disastrous World Cup campaign, which saw Australia fail to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

During the tournament in France it was reported that Jones had held talks to take over Japan for a second time, despite being less than than one year into a five-year contract which was set to expire after the 2027 World Cup.

Following the reports, Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday: “(I) gave it a run. Hopefully be the catalyst for change.

“Sometimes you have to eat s**t for others to eat caviar further down the track.”

There was no confirmation from Rugby Australia on Sunday morning.

Author
Press Association
