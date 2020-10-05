Eddie Jones selects four newcomers as England prepare for Six Nations restart

ENGLAND HAVE NAMED 12 uncapped players in a squad of 28 that will take part in a three-day training camp in London this week.

Some of Eddie Jones’ biggest names are present such as Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly following Saracens’ relegation from the Gallagher Premiership, but four players are appearing in a senior squad for the first time.

Saracens wing Ali Crossdale, Gloucester number eight Jack Clement, Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod and Leicester Tigers prop Joe Heyes – whose mother is Irish – make their debuts in a training group picked by Jones.

England face the Barbarians in an uncapped international at Twickenham on 25 October and then head to Rome to complete their interrupted 2020 Six Nations six days later, before competing in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Jones has been unable to select from six clubs because of this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership play-offs – the top four of Exeter Chiefs, Wasps, Bristol and Bath, plus Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors, whose final-round match was postponed until Wednesday because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the Sharks.

“Our preparation to build the team for the Italy game starts now,” Jones said. “We have a three-day camp this week and another one next week, then we’re into the week of our Quilter Cup match against the Barbarians.

“We’ll be slowly building up, working on the basics and working on team cohesion. This autumn we want to play for the fans and give them something to smile about.”

England squad (*denotes uncapped player)

Backs

Ali Crossdale, Saracens*

Elliot Daly, Saracens

Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints*

Nathan Earle, Harlequins*

Owen Farrell, Saracens

George Ford, Leicester Tigers

Piers Francis, Northampton Saints

George Furbank, Northampton Saints

Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby

Joe Marchant, Harlequins

Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby

Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints*

Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby*

Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers

Forwards

Jack Clement, Gloucester Rugby*

Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins*

Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers

Jamie George, Saracens

Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers*

Maro Itoje, Saracens

Simon Kerrod, Harlequins*

Lewis Ludlow, Gloucester Rugby*

Alex Moon, Northampton Saints*

David Ribbans, Northampton Saints*

Jack Singleton, Gloucester Rugby

Billy Vunipola, Saracens

Mako Vunipola, Saracens

Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons