Eddie Jones selects four newcomers as England prepare for Six Nations restart

ENGLAND HAVE NAMED 12 uncapped players in a squad of 28 that will take part in a three-day training camp in London this week.
Some of Eddie Jones’ biggest names are present such as Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola and Elliot Daly following Saracens’ relegation from the Gallagher Premiership, but four players are appearing in a senior squad for the first time.
Saracens wing Ali Crossdale, Gloucester number eight Jack Clement, Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod and Leicester Tigers prop Joe Heyes – whose mother is Irish – make their debuts in a training group picked by Jones.
England face the Barbarians in an uncapped international at Twickenham on 25 October and then head to Rome to complete their interrupted 2020 Six Nations six days later, before competing in the Autumn Nations Cup.
Jones has been unable to select from six clubs because of this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership play-offs – the top four of Exeter Chiefs, Wasps, Bristol and Bath, plus Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors, whose final-round match was postponed until Wednesday because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the Sharks.
“Our preparation to build the team for the Italy game starts now,” Jones said. “We have a three-day camp this week and another one next week, then we’re into the week of our Quilter Cup match against the Barbarians.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
“We’ll be slowly building up, working on the basics and working on team cohesion. This autumn we want to play for the fans and give them something to smile about.”
England squad (*denotes uncapped player)
Backs
Ali Crossdale, Saracens*
Elliot Daly, Saracens
Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints*
Nathan Earle, Harlequins*
Owen Farrell, Saracens
George Ford, Leicester Tigers
Piers Francis, Northampton Saints
George Furbank, Northampton Saints
Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby
Joe Marchant, Harlequins
Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby
Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints*
Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby*
Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers
Forwards
Jack Clement, Gloucester Rugby*
Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins*
Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers
Jamie George, Saracens
Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers*
Maro Itoje, Saracens
Simon Kerrod, Harlequins*
Lewis Ludlow, Gloucester Rugby*
Alex Moon, Northampton Saints*
David Ribbans, Northampton Saints*
Jack Singleton, Gloucester Rugby
Billy Vunipola, Saracens
Mako Vunipola, Saracens
Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons
COMMENTS (4)