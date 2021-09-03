Eddie Jones turns to Richard Cockerill to strengthen England forwards coaching

FORMER ENGLAND HOOKER Richard Cockerill has joined Eddie Jones’ staff as forwards coach to work alongside Matt Proudfoot.

Jones has also strengthened his management team by appointing Anthony Seibold from Australian rugby league as defence coach, replacing John Mitchell who has stepped down to join Wasps.

“We’re two years from the World Cup so we wanted to freshen up our coaching team and get the right people in place for where we want to go – which is to win the World Cup,” said Jones.

“We’ve added Richard to the team to work with Matt to create a dominant forward pack. He’s a former England player, has great coaching experience and comes in as a well-rounded, mature, driven English coach.”

It completes the third major rebuild of England’s coaching set-up under Jones after the vacancy created by Simon Amor’s post-Six Nations exit as attack coach was filled by Martin Gleeson.