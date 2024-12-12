It was quite aggressive – Eddie Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis

FORMER FORMULA ONE team owner Eddie Jordan has revealed he was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer earlier this year.

Jordan said he suffered with bladder and prostate cancer which spread to his spine and pelvis.

The 76-year-old, who ran his own team in F1 between 1991 and 2005 – before continuing to be involved in the sport as a broadcaster for the BBC and Channel 4 – is also the manager of design guru Adrian Newey.

He compared his condition to six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy who revealed in October he was terminally ill with prostate cancer.

Advertisement

Speaking on his Formula For Success podcast alongside co-host and 13-time grand-prix winner, David Coulthard, Jordan said: “We’ve kind of alluded to it over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive.

“We’ve all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who’s an absolute megastar, and he is coming out and talking about illnesses like what I’ve got, but he’s a far younger man.

“But this is a little message, and everybody listening to this: Don’t waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life, you’ve got chances.

“And there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime. Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. It’s not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys.”

Coulthard, who competed for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, replied: “EJ, wise words. You’ve had this personal experience, and it’s good to see you are looking sharp actually considering the chemotherapy.

“I’m sure that is not the work of a moment and not a pleasant experience, but it is great that you are sharing your experience with all of our listeners.”

Jordan continued: “We move on, but yes, some very dark days in there. We pulled out of it, thankfully.”

Jordan’s team was named after the Irishman and entered 250 races, winning four times. Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, ended his career with Jordan.

Earlier this year, Jordan oversaw Newey’s transfer from Red Bull to Aston Martin. It is expected that Newey, who is considered the greatest F1 technical mastermind of his time, will earn in the region of £20million-a-year to make him one of the best-paid figures in British sport.