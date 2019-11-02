This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 2 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You can't fire a cannon out of a canoe' -- Eddie O'Sullivan

No scrum no win.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 7,068 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4876585

THE POST-MATCH RTE analysis of South Africa’s supreme dominance of the Rugby World Cup final centred around a Ronan O’Gara tweet.

Stephen Ferris cited the very French-sounding view from the Ireland and Munster great who has always spoken openly about the value of a solid forward platform and the debt every out-half owes his pack.

It’s a fundamental truth of rugby, a simple concept. So naturally, Eddie O’Sullivan was on hand to underline the truism with a sublime trademark metaphor.

‘You can’t fire a cannon out of a canoe.”

It was an all-time great Eddie-ism, delivered with a remarkably straight face. O’Sullivan surely knew he had delivered on the big occasion. 

dan-cole-in-a-rolling-maul Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“15 points South Africa picked up directly from scrums, that’s a huge amount. The scoreboard kept ticking over and England could see the trophy getting further away.”

The former Ireland head coach, whose analysis throughout this World Cup has been strong before and after Ireland’s exit, added:

“Nobody talked about the scrum being an Achilles heel for England this week. Kyle Sinckler going off didn’t change anything. They were in trouble when he was there and when Dan Cole came on they were in bigger trouble.

“They set their stall there. England were shocked, they struggled to get a grip on the game and they made mistakes which we didn’t associate with England.

siya-kolisi-lifts-the-webb-ellis-trophy Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“As Popey said, take them out of their comfort zone, let them figure it out and England didn’t figure it out today.

“In some ways, the tries were the icing on the cake, South Africa would have won without those tries because they were so dominant.”

What Eddie is trying to say is, even before Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe touched down their late scores, England were short on paddles and drifting up shit creek.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie