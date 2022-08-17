Irish international signs for Exeter Chiefs from Wasps

IRELAND WOMEN’S RUGBY international Edel McMahon has joined Exeter Chiefs ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Limerick woman was confirmed as part of a triple-signing this evening, alongside Australian international Lori Cramer and England Sevens star Jodie Ounsley.

McMahon follows in the footsteps of fellow Irishwoman Cliodhna Moloney in making the move to the Westcountry from Premier 15s rivals Wasps this summer.

“The all-action, back-row forward is highly-rated by Appleby,” a club statement reads, with reference to head coach Susie Appleby.

McMahon has 19 Ireland caps to her name, having debuted in a Six Nations win over Italy in February 2018, and will be looking to add to those over the next 10 days.

She’s currently in Japan with Greg McWilliams’ squad for their first-ever summer tour, where they face the hosts in Two tests over the next two Saturdays.

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨@exechiefswomen are delighted to confirm the signings of Edel McMahon, Lori Cramer and Jodie Ounsley ahead of the new 2022/23 seasonhttps://t.co/24PsYQ28XS pic.twitter.com/7thyoXXi6T — Exeter Chiefs Women (@exechiefswomen) August 17, 2022

And then her full focus will be on club matters.

“I know her as ‘Tricky’ – which is what she calls herself,” Appleby said of McMahon.

“She is always a thorn in your side when you play against her, simply because she turns over ball for fun. She’s a real workhorse, a pain to play against, but a wonderful player to have in your side.

“I think she will bring a lot to the squad in terms of energy and experience and we’re really looking forward to having her on board.”

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday and recent call-up Clara Nielson are also at Exeter, with potential for the quartet combining in the pack next season.