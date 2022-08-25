'Once is luck, but twice is affirmation' - Ireland determined to secure series win in Japan

EMBOLDENED BY THEIR big win in Shizuoka last weekend, the Ireland squad haven’t shied away from outlining their desire to double down against Japan this Saturday.

Winning one Test away from home is a notable achievement, but taking a series victory against their World Cup-bound hosts would be a statement.

“The trip in itself is quite historic, the first trip away (for an Ireland women’s squad),” says flanker Edel McMahon.

“We did speak about, once is luck, but twice is affirmation. That’s what we want to be aiming towards. We don’t want it to be just a one-off win. We want to come home with two wins and two really good wins, and performances that we’re very proud of. That’s what we’re looking for this weekend.”

Saturday’s impressive 57-22 victory offered an encouraging taste of what this squad are capable of – their slick passing and clever running lines backboned by a strong defensive effort.

Sprinkle in the inclusion of six new caps, and it all points towards a very welcome good news story for the women’s game in Ireland.

It’s another positive step under the guidance of head coach Greg McWilliams, who steered the team through a challenging Six Nations campaign earlier this year.

Yet with the IRFU now committing more money to developing women’s rugby, things are beginning to look up for a group that endured a torrid 2021, which included missing out on qualification for this year’s World Cup.

“It was mad for me looking around the room with those girls who were the six new caps,” McMahon continues.

Girls on the fringes as well, unlucky not to get selected. They just looked excited and it was a different angle. I would be used to classic match nerves, how you’re going to plan and prepare. I honestly felt like the girls had that fearless factor and genuinely looked excited to just get on the pitch and give it a go.

“I think in some of those backline tries and off set-piece, you could just see the belief in some of those. Aoife Dalton running that line – on another day she shouldn’t have gotten through, but she just absolutely barged through. Girls really giving it socks, and I think the young girls coming in definitely had that fearless factor on match day.”

McWilliams’ desire to blood fresh talent has also required the more experienced members of the squad to step up and lead the way.

“I’ve been around the block a while,” adds McMahon, who made her Ireland debut in 2020 and has been capped 20 times.

“(It’s) Just trying to let the girls express themselves, guiding them along with game management and stuff like that, but trying not to hold them back to what they’re really good at.

“I think they’ve been allowed to do that in camp, along with as a pack we’re quite established. That does help when you know a pack that has systems here and there, where we want to play on the pitch.

Then you’ve a mix of girls like that, that are allowed the freedom to play the rugby that suits their talents. It just came together really well. I think the blend of the senior girls allowing the new, raw talent coming in to express themselves very freely while under a bit of guidance, I think that was the product of the game (we produced).”

The 28-year-old, who plays her club rugby with Wasps, says much of the current feel-good atmosphere around the camp is down to McWilliams, who has placed a big focus on boosting confidence levels and improving basic skills since succeeding Adam Griggs as head coach last year.

“I started playing rugby in 2013 and hadn’t a bull’s notion about the sport,” McMahon continues.

“Honest to God, football was my main focus. Got coaxed into going to the World Cup in 2014 and that’s how I knew of him (McWilliams), then obviously the players around him, the likes of Jenny (Murphy), Ali (Miller), (Claire) Molloy. All those girls I would have played with or against. They were a well-drilled side. They enjoyed their rugby, worked hard and got the basics right.

McMahon with ex-Ireland international Claire Molloy last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I guess coming in (this year) there was that expectation that it was going to be very direct and getting your basics right. To be honest, that’s what we have been focusing on the last couple of weeks in camp. With our catch-pass, with just getting defined, right detail. Doing the easy stuff right and being excellent at it.

“I’ll definitely be expecting a well-drilled Japanese side (this weekend) with a lot of tweaks to their game. We’re worrying about ourselves I guess as well and hopefully bringing a couple of new things to the front next week.

“This trip is a development trip for us and again, trying new things, trying new combinations. Yes, we’ll look at what Japan will probably tweak and we’ll notice that they should have done on Saturday, but the emphasis will be on what we want to do, to do better than Saturday.”

