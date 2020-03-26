Eden Hazard admits to having 'bad' season at Real Madrid

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago
Eden Hazard (file pic).

EDEN HAZARD KNOWS he has struggled in his first campaign at Real Madrid but says his success in the Spanish capital needs to be analysed next season.

The Belgium international moved from Chelsea to Madrid in the summer for a fee of €100 million — but has struggled to make an impression at the Bernabeu because of persistent injury.

Hazard has only managed one goal and five assists from 15 appearances in all competitions and recognises he has not been at his best.

But the 29-year-old feels he will be ready to have an impact in his second season and his success can be decided then.

“My first season at Madrid is bad, but not everything is bad,” Hazard told RTBF.

“It is an adaptation season. I will be judged in the second. It is up to me to be in good shape next year.

The group is good, I have met new people. For me it is a great experience. I still have four years of contract, I hope be in good shape.”

Hazard is in isolation at his Madrid home — like the rest of the Spanish population — as the country battles an outbreak of coronavirus.

Hazard admitted to being worried about the pandemic — particularly about the health of dependent people — and urged everyone to be careful.

“I’m not saying I can’t catch it, but I’m inside the house, nobody’s coming, we can’t see anyone,” he said.

I’m a little scared, like everyone else, but I especially have to be careful not to pass it on to others [if I get it], that is the most delicate thing.

“We have to take care of ourselves. I am concerned about weaker people, who have more problems, yes.”

The coronavirus crisis has forced the suspension of Euro 2020, with the tournament pushed back until June 2021.

Hazard revealed he would have been fit to play if the tournament had started in June despite currently nursing an ankle injury.

He also understood fan disappointment at the postponement of Euro 2020 but insisted it needed to be done.

“I had planned to play [in Euro 2020]. We will all have another year in 2021, which is a shame, but my ankle will allow me to return to be in shape,” Hazard said.

“I think it is difficult for the fans because they want to see an international tournament every summer, for them it is a shame.

“But I also think that there are priorities in life that forced us to cancel. We are like everyone else, I will wait until the next year.”

