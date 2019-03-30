Can the southern province claim a place in the last four once again?
Liveblog
Murray Kinsella is in the Scottish capital for us, having made his way up from Manchester the morning after Connacht’s defeat to Sale, and will have a report and reaction later of course.
In the meantime, check out his preview here.
Munster’s Red Army is on the move in big numbers again this afternoon with Murrayfield set for an usually healthy crowd in 45 minutes.
They’ll have to book their place in the last four without one of the 15 picked for the task earlier this week:
Source: Munster Rugby/Twitter
Team have arrived at Murrayfield with 1 change to the starting XV.— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 30, 2019
Mike Haley is out due to illness & Darren Sweetnam comes straight into the side with Andrew Conway moving to 15. #EDIvMUN #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/IvXWvQnEX1
What do you make of that enforced switch?
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'Thank you for everything': Mother of Italian man paralysed in Dublin attack pens letter to Irish people
68,248 29
|
2
|
MPs have voted against Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time
60,642 158
|
3
|
New garda regional headquarters evacuated due to flooding
41,995 51
|
1
|
Burger restaurant chain Bunsen quietly opened its first overseas location in Barcelona
491 0
|
2
|
GoCar and Fleet have been enlisted to provide shared transport to Dublin council staff
182 0
|
3
|
Genomics Medicine Ireland is fretful over data rules hampering its DNA research business
82 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Sale Sharks v Connacht, Challenge Cup quarter-final
49,423 59
|
2
|
Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
34,761 108
|
3
|
The team who ended 18 months without a win by beating the best side in Ireland
31,766 0
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (2)