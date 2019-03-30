This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

725 Views 2 Comments
Share

Munster’s Red Army is on the move in big numbers again this afternoon with Murrayfield set for an usually healthy crowd in 45 minutes. 

They’ll have to book their place in the last four without one of the 15 picked for the task earlier this week:

What do you make of that enforced switch?

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'We're not short on guts': Ulster ready and willing to drag Leinster into a battle
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    Tottenham without Dier for Liverpool trip and no timescale set for his recovery
    Mané ready for Madrid switch, says former Southampton team-mate
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    'He was always playing the computer game Football Manager'
    LEINSTER
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls
    Leinster take no risks with Sexton after out-half pulls up with 'leg niggle'
    'It sort of justifies coming over here': Burns relishing Sexton battle

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie