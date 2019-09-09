This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pro14 outfit Edinburgh get green light to start work on 'mini Murrayfield'

Work on a new purpose-built stadium will begin this Autumn.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Sep 2019, 8:38 PM
1 hour ago
An artist's impression of the venue.
Image: Edinburgh Rugby
An artist's impression of the venue.
Image: Edinburgh Rugby

EDINBURGH’S PLANS TO build a new purpose-built stadium on the back pitches of Murrayfield have moved a step closer after The City of Edinburgh Council granted the club a building warrant.

The Pro14 outfit have now been given the green light to begin the construction of a 7,800-seater stadium beside the home of Scottish rugby in Autumn this year.

Four stands will be built around a new synthetic 3G surface on Murrayfield’s back pitches. 

Edinburgh hope their new home will be ready in time for the beginning of the 2020/21 season, but until then Richard Cockerill’s side will continue to play their home games on the main pitch at Murrayfield.

“While this has clearly been a difficult process and more drawn-out than we had envisaged, we are delighted to have now been granted a Building Warrant by The City of Edinburgh Council,” Edinburgh Rugby managing director, Douglas Struth, said.

“This now allows us to move forward with what is clearly a pivotal and game-changing project for the club.

“I’d like to thank all those who continue to work proactively within the project as we now move into a build-phase, as well as The City of Edinburgh Council for concluding the Building Warrant process with us.”

