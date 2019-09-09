Pro14 outfit Edinburgh get green light to start work on 'mini Murrayfield'

EDINBURGH’S PLANS TO build a new purpose-built stadium on the back pitches of Murrayfield have moved a step closer after The City of Edinburgh Council granted the club a building warrant.
The Pro14 outfit have now been given the green light to begin the construction of a 7,800-seater stadium beside the home of Scottish rugby in Autumn this year.
Four stands will be built around a new synthetic 3G surface on Murrayfield’s back pitches.
Edinburgh hope their new home will be ready in time for the beginning of the 2020/21 season, but until then Richard Cockerill’s side will continue to play their home games on the main pitch at Murrayfield.
“While this has clearly been a difficult process and more drawn-out than we had envisaged, we are delighted to have now been granted a Building Warrant by The City of Edinburgh Council,” Edinburgh Rugby managing director, Douglas Struth, said.
“This now allows us to move forward with what is clearly a pivotal and game-changing project for the club.
“I’d like to thank all those who continue to work proactively within the project as we now move into a build-phase, as well as The City of Edinburgh Council for concluding the Building Warrant process with us.”
