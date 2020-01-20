This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 January, 2020
Cavani keen for exit but Atletico bid rejected, confirms PSG chief

Atletico have failed in an initial bid for the Uruguayan, but PSG sporting director Leonardo is anticipating further talks.

By The42 Team Monday 20 Jan 2020, 8:46 AM
Edinson Cavani celebrates a goal with Kylian Mbappe.
Image: Thibault Camus
Edinson Cavani celebrates a goal with Kylian Mbappe.
Image: Thibault Camus

EDINSON CAVANI HAS asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain but the club have rejected an initial approach from Atletico Madrid, sporting director Leonardo has confirmed.

PSG’s record goalscorer Cavani is out of contract at the end of the season and has repeatedly been linked with a January move away from the Parc des Princes.

A move to Atletico appeared close earlier in the transfer window, and the Uruguay international sat out both the midweek win against Monaco and Sunday’s 1-0 Coupe de France defeat of Lorient.

However, it is reported PSG have turned down a €10 million bid from the LaLiga club, although Leonardo revealed there would be further discussions.

“Edinson Cavani has asked to leave. We are studying the situation,” Leonardo told reporters. “We had an offer from Atletico Madrid, but we did not accept it.

“I don’t know how this is going to turn out. We are going to discuss more. We know the situation. It is not an easy one.”

On the possibility of bringing in a striker if Cavani left, the PSG chief added: “It is a good question. We are thinking it over.”

Thomas Tuchel had little to add on the situation, however, referring back to Leonardo.

“I do not know if Edinson Cavani will be here in February,” the coach told a news conference. “We do not know what will happen tomorrow – anything can happen.

“You want to discuss it, but I do not. Ask Leonardo.”

After beating Lorient, PSG will visit third-tier Pau in the last 16. The pick of the draw sees Nice host Lyon.

The42 Team

