Sunday 27 December 2020
Edinson Cavani gives Manchester United 'another dimension'

Marcus Rashford was full of praise for his fellow attacker, who made an impact after coming on against Leicester.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 2:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,992 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5311470
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani (file pic).
Image: Clive Brunskill
Image: Clive Brunskill

MARCUS RASHFORD has hailed the impact Edinson Cavani has made at Manchester United so far.

Striker Cavani came off the bench to play a crucial role in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester.

He set up Bruno Fernandes’ strike four minutes after coming on at the King Power Stadium, although Axel Tuanzebe’s own goal denied United victory.

Cavani has also scored four goals in 13 appearances – although only four have been starts – and Rashford has been impressed with the Uruguay international.

“He’s a top player, he has lots of qualities and I think he gives us another dimension that’s different to what we already have in the team,” he said.

“It’s good to play with him and to see him scoring and assisting is important for any forward and we need to keep up between us what we’ve been doing.

“For that goal, it was all the way from the back… I think it was Eric (Bailly) who stepped up and played a good ball through the lines.

“It was a great turn from Edinson and he drove at Jonny (Evans) who then had a decision to make, whether to step out to him or stay back and let him shoot.

“Edinson played a nice pass and it was a good goal, but to concede and to throw it away is difficult to take.”

Rashford opened the scoring with his 50th Premier League goal before Harvey Barnes struck Leicester’s first leveller.

The England international had already missed a fine chance when he headed over after just 71 seconds but insisted he will not dwell on it.

“It could be more. I don’t really like to look back, I just look forward and see where I can improve,” Rashford told manutd.com, with United now fourth in the Premier League.

“When you miss a chance it’s about the next one and thankfully it came not too long after and I managed to put it away. As a striker, you’re not going to score every time, but it’s important not to miss every time.

“If we score two goals in a game I think we expect to win it. It’s difficult to take, but we move on to the next one now.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

