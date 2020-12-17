BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 17 December 2020
Advertisement

Man United's Edinson Cavani charged by FA over social media post

The Uruguayan striker has been charged with misconduct over the use of a racial term in an Instagram post.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 10:24 AM
53 minutes ago 1,174 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5303069
Edinson Cavani.
Image: PA
Edinson Cavani.
Edinson Cavani.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED FORWARD Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over the use of a racial term in a social media post.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan posted a message on Instagram on 29 November which contained the word ‘negrito’.

He deleted the post and issued an apology, but on Thursday the FA announced he had been charged.

The FA said: “Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on November 29, 2020.

“It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player’s Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

The FA said Cavani had until Monday, 4 January to respond to the charge.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie