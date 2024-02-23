Edogbo and Walker impress in Ireland's bonus-point win over Wales

U20 Six Nations

Ireland 43

Wales 8

Stephen Barry reports from Virgin Media Park

RICHIE MURPHY completed a landmark week on and off the field with a bonus-point victory over Wales that extends Ireland’s U20 Six Nations Grand Slam ambitions.

Seán Edogbo and Henry Walker put in impressive displays on their first starts, which were rewarded with tries before replacement hooker Danny Sheahan added a brace. Hugh Gavin and Ben O’Connor completed the set of six tries to the delight of a sold-out Virgin Media Park.

Bray native Murphy will take over as interim Ulster head coach next month after the conclusion of the U20 Six Nations but first is the matter of a third consecutive Grand Slam bid. Next up, a shootout with table-toppers England in Bath.

The winning try-scorer against Italy, Edogbo was rewarded with a first start and landed another try in the first quarter, while there were debuts off the bench for late call-up Emmett Calvey, Tom Brigg, and Davy Colbert.

After their scrum struggled against Italy, Murphy named an all-new front row of Ben Howard, Walker, and Patreece Bell against a Wales selection, which also featured two newcomers as props.

It was the visitors, however, who had the edge there as Ireland coughed up a pair of penalties and three free-kicks before improving after the break.

Wales’ discipline was worse at the breakdown, though, allowing Jack Murphy to pop an early three.

From the restart, their hooker Harry Thomas was sent to the sin bin for a no-arms tackle, which sent Bryn Ward tumbling head over heels.

Ireland didn’t take immediate advantage as their first scrum penalty concession provided Harri Wilde with a kick to level in the 14th minute.

The hosts made the most of their extra man in the 19th minute, just before Thomas’s return. A line-out maul drew a penalty and from the kick to the corner, Ireland sought to repeat the dose. They broke away prematurely but after some sustained pressure, Edogbo drove over, supported by Bell. Six Nations top-scorer Murphy added the extras.

In a double blow for Wales, a kickable penalty was reversed for a neck roll before their fly-half Wilde hobbled off.

On the stroke of half-time, Ireland had their second try. From a solid scrum, good work out wide by Finn Treacy and Wilhelm de Klerk got them close before inside centre Gavin who punched over the whitewash. Another Murphy conversion made it 17-3 at the break.

One area that was certainly cleaned up from last week was Ireland’s missed tackle count. Having missed 33 against Italy a fortnight ago, that number was kept to single digits in the first half, while the line-out looked assured. That was reflected by the choice of second-row and captain Evan O’Connell as man of the match.

The bonus point was the target as Murphy kicked to the corner with three penalties after the restart. It paid off at the third attempt. The Irish maul continued their dominance with Walker the beneficiary from a smart finish. Murphy made it 24-3.

The away side hit back after the Irish scrum was penalised for a third free-kick. After a kicking exchange, back-up fly-half Harri Ford found the space to send Ieuan Davies away to the line. Ford missed the conversion.

And when the Irish scrum claimed a penalty against the head, Ireland had their bonus in the 63rd minute. Edogbo received the line-out and the ball was transferred back for Sheahan to finish. Murphy extended his perfect record with the conversion.

They repeated the trick after Evan Wood became the second Welsh hooker sent to be yellow-carded after a superb break by Ward. Sheahan was at the back of the maul again to make it three tries in three games, although Murphy’s touchline conversion hit the post. 36-8 now.

There was another hometown try-scorer seven minutes from time as Ben O’Connor raced under the posts after a Treacy pass. Seán Naughton added the conversion to complete a 35-point victory.

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Danny Sheahan (2), Seán Edogbo, Hugh Gavin, Henry Waker, Ben O’Connor; Cons: Jack Murphy 4; Seán Naughton; Pen: Jack Murphy. Wales: Try: Ieuan Davies; Pen: Harri Wilde.

IRELAND: Ben O’Connor; Finn Treacy, Wilhelm de Klerk, Hugh Gavin (Davy Colbert 65), Hugo McLaughlin; Jack Murphy (Seán Naughton 67), Oliver Coffey (Tadhg Brophy 67); Ben Howard (Alex Usanov 52), Henry Walker (Danny Sheahan 55), Patreece Bell (Emmett Calvey 52); Joe Hopes (Billy Corrigan 62), Evan O’Connell (capt); Seán Edogbo, Bryn Ward, Luke Murphy (Tom Brigg 67).

WALES: Huw Anderson; Harry Rees-Weldon (Macs Page 55), Louie Hennessey, Harri Ackerman (capt), Walker Price; Harri Wilde (Harri Ford 32), Ieuan Davies (Rhodri Lewis 66); Josh Morse (Jordan Morris 49), Harry Thomas (Evan Wood 58), Sam Scott (Kian Hire 45); Jonny Green (Owen Conquer 45), Nick Thomas (Will Plessis 77); Osian Thomas, Harry Beddall (Evan Wood 10-19) (Harry Thomas 69-76), Lucas de la Rua.

Yellow card: Harry Thomas (9), Evan Wood (66).

Referee: Federico Vedovelli (FIR).