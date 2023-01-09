Munster pair emerge as doubts ahead of Champions Cup clash

Updated at 19.06

MUNSTER’S IRELAND internationals have all returned to the HPC, although ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against Northampton Saints at Thomond Park (kick-off: 3.15pm), the province have said that Diarmuid Barron (shoulder) and Josh Wycherley (ribs) are both doubts for the game.

Barron will go for a scan later this week, while Wycherley is being monitored by the medical department.

Meanwhile, Edwin Edogbo is set to return next month, though the province’s lock depth is still being tested significantly in the short term due to injuries.

Four second rows — Tom Ahern (shoulder), Fineen Wycherley (shoulder), Edogbo (ankle), and Kiran McDonald (arm) — are currently unavailable, leaving the squad especially short in that area.

Following the win over Lions, Head Coach Graham Rowntree provided an update on three members of that quartet.

“We’ll hopefully have Fineen back at the end of the month and Edwin back at the start of next month,” he said, adding that Ahern was unlikely to return until “March, at the earliest”.

Munster Men’s Fixtures

Champions Cup Round 3

Saturday, January 14

Munster Rugby v Northampton Saints, Thomond Park, 3.15pm

URC Round 14

Friday, February 17

Munster Rugby v Ospreys, Thomond Park, 7.35pm

URC Round 15

Friday, March 3

Munster Rugby v Scarlets, Musgrave Park, 7.35pm

URC Round 16

Saturday, March 25

Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Thomond Park, 5.15pm