Chelsea 'keeper Mendy injured on international duty

Edouard Mendy in action for Chelsea last weekend.

NEW CHELSEA GOALKEEPER Edouard Mendy has sustained a thigh injury on international duty with Senegal.

The 28-year-old completed a switch to Stamford Bridge from Rennes last month and claimed a clean sheet on his first Premier League start against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Mendy has returned to London and will be assessed by Chelsea, who are next in action on 17 October at home to Southampton.

“The Senegalese Football Federation has announced the withdrawal from their squad of Edouard Mendy due to injury,” a Chelsea statement read.

“The goalkeeper sustained an injury to his right thigh during training on Wednesday and had a medical examination in a hospital in Rabat, where Senegal are due to play Morocco tonight.

“Mendy has since returned to Chelsea where he will undergo further examinations.”

Earlier this week, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who cost the Blues £72million when he joined from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, expressed his confidence that he could win back the number one spot in west London.

The Spaniard kept a clean sheet against Portugal on Wednesday and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could have a selection headache when Southampton visit.