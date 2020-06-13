This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic's Edouard seals Scottish Football Writers’ award

The Frenchman netted 28 goals for Celtic last season.

By Press Association Saturday 13 Jun 2020, 9:19 AM
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

CELTIC STRIKER ODSONNE Edouard has been crowned the Scottish Football Writers’ Association player of the year.

The 22-year-old saw off competition from team-mate Callum McGregor, Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos and Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

The Frenchman netted 28 goals for Celtic last season including 22 in 27 league matches.

It is the seventh year in a row that a Celtic player has won the award and Edouard follows Kris Commons, Craig Gordon, Leigh Griffiths, Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Scott Brown in claiming the prize.

Griffiths took the trophy on the previous occasion the award did not end up at Celtic Park, winning it in 2013 while playing for Hibernian.

