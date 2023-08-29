Matt Doherty hits second-half double for Wolves, McClean returns from knee injury

MATT DOHERTY SCORED his first goals since January with a timely double as Wolves trounced Blackpool 5-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

With Ireland boss Stephen Kenny set to name his squad on Thursday for the Euro 2024 qualification double-header against France and the Netherlands, Doherty marked his second Wolves debut with a quick brace in the space of six second-half minutes.

Goals from Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva had Wolves 2-0 up against their League One opponents at the break before Doherty made it 3-0 on the hour mark.

Pablo Sarabia lifted in a cross from the left for Doherty — who lined out at centre-half on his Molineux return — to head in off the underside of the crossbar.

Six minutes later, the Dubliner was at it again. Ireland U19 international Nathan Fraser, brought on as a second-half sub for his senior Wolves debut, beat the offside trap and then tapped the ball back for Doherty to beat Richard O’Donnell at his near post.

Fraser got in on the scoring himself with Wolves’ fifth late on, beating O’Donnell with a deflected effort.

The only blemish on a fine night at Molineux from an Irish perspective came early in the second half when Ireland U21 captain Joe Hodge pulled up clutching his hamstring early in the second half, leaving him in doubt for the double-header against Turkey and San Marino in Cork next month.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Scott Hogan scored Birmingham City’s only goal in a 3-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City.

Cardiff led 2-0 through goals from Rubin Colwill and Ryan Wintle, but Hogan threw his side a lifeline with 20 minutes to play when he ran on to Manny Longelo’s threaded pass and finished neatly between goalkeeper Runar Runarsson’s legs.

Aiden O’Brien scored the game’s only goal as Sutton United won 1-0 away to Wycombe Wanderers, while a fit-again James McClean came off the bench for the final half-hour as Wrexham were held 1-1 at home by Bradford City.

McClean, who was making his return following a knee injury, converted his penalty in the shootout but Bradford progressed to the next round 4-3.

– Additional reporting by Press Association