Saints alive in Premier League promotion hunt as Smallbone finds the net

IPSWICH TOWN MOVED one point clear at the top of the Championship after a thrilling 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at Portman Road.

Town went into the game looking to take advantage after seeing automatic promotion rivals Leicester and Leeds lose to Plymouth and Blackburn respectively.

In a breathless first half the visitors took the lead through a header from Emmanuel Latte Lath but Town struck back 10 minutes later when Massimo Luongo crashed home a corner by Leif Davis.

Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky produced two wonderful saves, firstly from Isaiah Jones and then Matt Clarke, to keep the scores level deep into the second period.

Advertisement

The top three’s struggles in recent weeks has given Southampton hope, and Flynn Downes sensationally bundled in a stoppage-time winner to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive with a 3-2 victory over Watford.

Republic of Ireland international Will Smallbone and Che Adams had put Saints on course to capitalise on Leeds and Leicester’s earlier defeats before Ryan Porteous and Ismael Kone levelled things up.

But Downes crashed home at the back post deep into stoppage time to send St Mary’s and manager Russell Martin into raptures – with a play-off place confirmed at the very least.

Saints are now seven points off the top two with games in hand.

At the other end of the table, Millwall’s secured a second successive victory as they eased their relegation worries with a 3-1 win at home to Cardiff.

Jake Cooper’s volley had given the Lions a 2-1 half-time lead after Ireland striker Michael Obafemi and Yakou Meite had traded goals.

And Neil Harris’ side refused to feel the pressure, with Duncan Watmore making sure of victory in stoppage time.

In League Two, Wrexham completed back-to-back promotions in style with a 6-0 thumping of Forest Green.

James McClean, Thomas O’Connor and Eoghan O’Connell all starred for the home side.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss’ own goal, as Wrexham hit four before the break, with Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott finding the net in the second half.

Results elsewhere meant the victory secured Wrexham’s place in League One next season, while defeat leaves bottom side Forest Green in grave danger of dropping out of the Football League.