Efrem Gidey breaks long-standing Irish 10km record in Valencia

EFREM GIDEY HAS broken the long-standing Irish 10km senior road record, subject to ratification.

Gidey lowered John Treacy’s 40-year-old mark by three seconds at the 10km Valencia Ibercaja race — known as “the world’s fastest 10k” — on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

The Clonliffe Harriers man clocked a steady 13:52 five kilometre split in Spanish city, and finished the full distance in 27:43 as he placed 20th.

Treacy’s set the old record of 27:46 n 1985, while Gidey’s previous personal best was 27:57.

A HUGE performance from Efrem Gidey on the roads of Valencia this morning🤯



The Clonliffe Harriers athlete clocked 27:43 for 10k, which if ratified, breaks John Treacy's 1985 national record (27.46)🤩https://t.co/6KK22QPWId#IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/Fyb27ObJYu — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) January 12, 2025

Efrem Gidey runs new Irish 10k road record of 27.43 in Valencia. https://t.co/pnZI1XfF9D pic.twitter.com/TlRRWnHMzg — Clonliffe Harriers (@ClonliffeHAC) January 12, 2025

Valencia is renowned for fast road running, with records repeatedly smashed in the Spanish city. Gidey’s race this morning was won by Sweden’s Andreas Algren in a new European record (26:54), while Great Britain’s Rory Leonard broke Mo Farah’s national record as he clocked 27:28.

Gidey also holds the Irish half marathon record, having run 1:00.51 in Copenhagen in September. The 24-year-old’s best 10km time on the track is 27:40.02, leaving him second on the all-time list behind Alistair Cragg.

Elsewhere this weekend, Eliazabeth Ndudi equalled her indoor long jump personal best of 6.42m while competing for Illinois at Fighting Illini Open.