Valencia is renowned for fast road running, with records repeatedly smashed in the Spanish city. Gidey’s race this morning was won by Sweden’s Andreas Algren in a new European record (26:54), while Great Britain’s Rory Leonard broke Mo Farah’s national record as he clocked 27:28.
Gidey also holds the Irish half marathon record, having run 1:00.51 in Copenhagen in September. The 24-year-old’s best 10km time on the track is 27:40.02, leaving him second on the all-time list behind Alistair Cragg.
Elsewhere this weekend, Eliazabeth Ndudi equalled her indoor long jump personal best of 6.42m while competing for Illinois at Fighting Illini Open.
Efrem Gidey breaks long-standing Irish 10km record in Valencia
EFREM GIDEY HAS broken the long-standing Irish 10km senior road record, subject to ratification.
Gidey lowered John Treacy’s 40-year-old mark by three seconds at the 10km Valencia Ibercaja race — known as “the world’s fastest 10k” — on Sunday morning.
The Clonliffe Harriers man clocked a steady 13:52 five kilometre split in Spanish city, and finished the full distance in 27:43 as he placed 20th.
Treacy’s set the old record of 27:46 n 1985, while Gidey’s previous personal best was 27:57.
