Egypt footballer banned over sexual harassment claims

Amr Warda won’t be playing in any further matches at the African Cup of Nations.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,541 Views 1 Comment
Amr Warda (file pic).
Image: Mark Baker
Amr Warda (file pic).
Amr Warda (file pic).
Image: Mark Baker

EGYPT’S FOOTBALL FEDERATION on Wednesday banned midfielder Amr Warda from playing in any further matches at the African Cup of Nations over mounting sexual harrasment allegations.

“Amr Warda is banned from the national squad after discussions with the team’s technical and administrative bodies. This is to maintain the discipline and focus of the team,” said the federation in a statement posted on its website.

The sexual harrasment claims surfaced earlier this week on social media platforms. Multiple women posted screenshots and testimonies of Warda’s alleged lewd comments.

“He’s definitely out. We have a match to focus on tonight,” Ihab Leheita, the Egyptian national team’s manager, told AFP, without giving further details.

In 2017, Portuguese football club CD Feriense terminated Warda’s contract over claims that he sexually harassed the wives of two of his team-mates. His tenure lasted only three days and he was transferred to his current Greek club Atromitos.

Egypt are hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the fifth time and play DR Congo later Wednesday in their bid to advance from the group stages.

The hosts beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in their opening match, during which Warda took to the field.

© – AFP 2019

