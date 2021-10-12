Membership : Access or Sign Up
Eidur Gudjohnsen's two sons combine for Iceland goal in front of their father

The former Chelsea and Barcelona forward, now Iceland’s assistant manager, watched on proudly from the sideline.

Image: Brynjar Gunnarsson

THE GUDJOHNSENS ARE a bit of a dynasty in Icelandic football. 

Back in 1996, 17-year-old Eidur made his international debut by coming on a second-half substitute to replace his father Arnór, a veteran striker who had spells at Anderlecht and Bordeaux, in a friendly away to Estonia. 

Eidur would go on to have an incredible career — winning two Premier League titles with Chelsea, La Liga a couple of times at Barcelona as well as the Champions League in 2009.

With 88 caps and 26 international goals to his name, the 43-year-old is currently Iceland’s assistant manager under Arnar Vidarsson.

Eidur’s three sons are now attempting to carve out careers of their own. Eldest Sveinn Aron (23) is at Swedish side Elfsborg, while Andri Lucas (19) and Daniel Tristan (15) are both on the books of Real Madrid. 

iceland-liechtenstein-wcup-2020-soccer Eidur Gudjohnsen embraces his son Sveinn Aron after the final whistle. Source: Brynjar Gunnarsson

Last night, Iceland hosted Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier at Reykjavik’s Laugardalsvöllur.

The Gudjohnsen boys, Sveinn Aron and Andri Lucas, were introduced as second-half substitutes and, remarkably, combined in the 89th minute to score the final goal in a 4-0 victory. 

Sveinn headed down a chipped ball into the box to his brother Andri, who produced a tidy finish with their dad watching on proudly. 

